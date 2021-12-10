The Truth or Dare You Didn’t Know You Needed This Holiday Season

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

A good party game is an irreplaceable part of your home entertainment library -- or at least it should ... especially for the holidays.

You can probably guess how Truth or Drink works. Basically, players take turns drawing the game's question cards ... and then reading each question on the card to the rest of the players. The drawing player then has a simple choice: answer the question truthfully, or take a shot.

Helpfully, Truth or Drink divides its questions into four categories, based on just how real you want the game to get -- Happy Hour, On the Rocks, Last Call or Extra Dirty. Each level gets more and more risqué the higher you go ... so proceed at your own risk!

Also included ... new "Buy a Round" cards for making everybody answer certain questions, and blank cards so you can write your own. And, there's even a deluxe package that comes with two shot glasses (you have to provide the liquor, though).