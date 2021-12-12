Wow Your Boss with Exceptional Video Presentations During Virtual Calls

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Like it or not, we're in the age of Zoom ... and that means get with the program, or get a move on.

The XSplit Presenter Premium: Lifetime Subscription is exactly what you need if you're always jumping from one meeting to the next. Pay only $59 (Reg. $200) when you buy now.

It allows you to deliver rich, interactive presentations for Zoom by allowing you to add multiple media-rich elements before you give your pitch. This amazing product adds personality, flair, and interactivity to your existing presentations, and works with all of your favorite video call platforms. Wow your boss and co-workers with a presentation worthy of respect.

The XSplit Presenter works with popular presentation tools like PowerPoint and Google Slides and it delivers presentations into video call apps like Zoom and Teams. There's a built-in background removal for your webcam and you can share all sorts of mobile, web, and desktop apps in your presentations.

It doesn't get any easier and suddenly meetings aren't as bad as usual. Lock in your purchase now and save 70% off.