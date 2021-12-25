What's The Big Frigin' Difference?
What's The Big Frigin' Xmas Difference?
12/25/2021 12:10 AM PT
Don't let these two almost identical images of Amanda Holden put you on the naughty list! Get your milk and cookies ready and see if you can spot the sneaky switches!
The celebrity personality and judge of "Britain's Got Talent" was dashing and prancing while festive as one of Santa's helpers in London earlier this month ... and we have made a few changes to the original pic! Use that shining red nose to guide your sleigh towards all the foggy differences in these two super similar snaps! Merry Christmas!
**HINT -- There are THREE differences in the above photographs!**