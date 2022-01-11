Whip Up Healthier Eats With a New Air Fryer

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're in search of a hot meal, look no further than right here ... because we got the steamy goods you need in your kitchen.

Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this Kitchen Couture Healthy Options 13-liter Air Fryer allows you to cook your favorite meals and snacks without requiring you to add extra butter or oil, cutting out some serious calories.

Using this quality air-fryer is truly a breeze. It comes equipped with 10 cooking presets, taking out all the guesswork as you whip up your favorite dishes, whether you're roasting, air-frying, toasting, re-heating, or even dehydrating. It even has three cooking racks so you can prepare multiple things at once.

Easy to clean and simple to use, the Kitchen Couture 13-liter air fryer takes the pain out of eating healthy, this gadget is definitely worth your attention -- not to mention its deeply slashed price tag. Aside from those extra calories, you've got nothing to lose.

The Kitchen Couture Healthy Options 13 Liter Air Fryer is a jaw-dropping 74% off, making it just $106.95 down from $426.