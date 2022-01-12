Fabric Makes Life Insurance And Wills Easy For Busy Families

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Getting your legal and financial affairs in order before you die is of the utmost importance ... which is why we're here to help you make sure your family is cared for when you're gone.

For those who have resolved to finally check off key items on their parental to-do list this year, here's some good news ... estate planning doesn't have to be complicated, so long as you use Fabric.

Founded by young adults who understand the unique time and financial constraints of modern families, Fabric is a one-stop shop for family protection. They offer affordable term life insurance that takes just 10 minutes to apply for. They help you and your partner create free wills, whether or not you are a policyholder.

They also have an intuitive app with a variety of estate planning tools that lets you organize all your important information in one place. And, it all comes with state-of-the-art bank-level security, including 256-bit encryption, two-factor authentication, and biometrics.

If you've been putting off creating a legal will or buying life insurance, why wait another day? Click here to get started with Fabric, and you can literally get your act together in a matter of minutes.