Save $180 Off This World-Class YogaWorks One-Year Subscription

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

2022 can be the year you not only get into shape, but also the year you can improve your mental health with a rewarding yoga practice faster than you can say "downward dog" ... and you only have to pay $59 for this one-year YogaWorks On-Demand subscription.

YogaWorks is an industry leader boasting over 30 years of experience with a variety of yoga styles. With the current state of the world, you may want to skip the gym for a while and build up your at-home workout routine instead.

This YogaWorks 1-year subscription can help you do that and more with the best teachers and most popular yoga styles at your disposal. 2022 can be the year you either start, elevate, or renew your practice to tone your body and sharpen your meditative skills.

Easily access 1,300+ On-Demand yoga classes from the comfort of your computer, laptop, mobile device, or tablet, create playlists of your favorite classes to practice again and again, and learn from expert teachers who know exactly how to guide everyone from beginners to the more advanced.

Save $180 and pay only $59 today for this world-class yoga experience.