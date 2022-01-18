Get $250 Off This Stylish All-Climate Jacket
Bundle Up Get $250 Off ... For an All-Climate Jacket
1/18/2022 10:59 AM PT
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.
The perfect jacket doesn't exist? Nah, you just haven't had the pleasure of meeting Gamma yet.
The ultimate all-climate jacket, the Gamma jacket is a lightweight, insulated style that was successfully funded on Kickstarter. It's currently available to you for only $249.99 (Reg. $500), for savings of about $250!
Made of graphene, the Gamma jacket is breathable and has antibacterial properties to repel odor-causing microbes so you always stay fresh and clean. It's also got thermoregulation to keep your body temperature comfortable at all times. With a built-in heating design, the Gamma jacket can also be connected with a power bank for better control of your body temperature. Stay warm and comfortable, but never skimp on style.
This jacket is universal enough to be worn on the slopes, during a hike or while cycling, and on a regular day when you want to look sharp.
Graphene has a durable structure that's stronger than steel, but it's also fully machine-washable. What more could you ask for? This jacket's got it all. Purchase it in sizes small, medium, large, or extra-large for only $249.99 and save $250.
Prices subject to change.