Brianna Kupfer Alleged Murderer Arrested

The man who allegedly stabbed an L.A. woman to death this week has been arrested ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Shawn Laval Smith was arrested Wednesday morning in Pasadena for the murder of Brianna Kupfer.

We're told a random citizen saw the man on the street and he felt it matched the wanted picture, so he called the police. Cops raced to the scene, found the man who did indeed match the description, took him back to the station. We're told police have now confirmed the person arrested is Smith.

As we reported, the 24-year-old woman was working in a high-end furniture store in L.A. when a man came in wielding a knife and repeatedly stabbed her. The killer was seen casually walking away in a nearby alley.

Cops say the culprit was Smith, who was seen on surveillance video an hour later buying a vape pen at a 7-Eleven.

The murder sent shockwaves through L.A. ... which has been experiencing a crime wave, along with many other problems.