This Course Can Help You Become a Master of PR

If you've thought about immersing yourself into the world of PR, but need a little push, along with some helpful tips and tricks, we've got a course that might be right up your alley.

With more and more people entering the PR field, it is important to find out how to be successful in this field. This course teaches students the secrets of social media and SEO optimization in order to get publicity and exposure. The Complete Modern PR Secrets Course is a female-owned program instructed by Lisa Buyer, and it's for anyone who wants to learn how to improve their PR skills.

In this 6-step course, you will learn the fundamentals of effective public relations, optimization, and social media. You'll also learn how to attract more attention from positive media outlets and have a greater reach with your message.

The courses cover digital public relation superpowers, the different PR channels, writing and optimization, news angles and storytelling, media relations, and measuring (think, analytics, reports, tools, and more).

You'll also learn the next generation of PR with cutting-edge tactics to reach your target audience, journalists, and influencers. With PR being a fast-paced profession, this is a must-have for anyone in the industry. It can be yours when you get it through us, for only $49 now!