You Don't Have to Be Rich to Get Richer!!!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Everyone knows it’s important to diversify your investments. By spreading your money out across different types of assets, you minimize the risk. Or, at least that’s the theory.

Luckily, things are starting to change. In recent years, crowdfunding tech and data science have opened up a world of new possibilities, and the SEC has responded by loosening restrictions and opening up REITs to everybody. Now, high-tech startups like DiversyFund are finally leveling the investing playing field.

DiversyFund was created to democratize investing by giving regular people the same financial opportunities as the one-percenters. To accomplish these goals, the company’s founders created a simple online investing platform that lets anybody invest in a portfolio of diversified real estate assets. Officially called Real Estate Investment Trusts, or REITs, these portfolios are managed by experts who buy revenue-generating apartment buildings, upgrade them, and then sell them for a profit … giving investors on average a 17.5 percent return.

That’s not even the best part. With DiversyFund there are no fees, no credit requirements, and the minimum investment is just $500. In short, if you can afford an iPhone, you can afford to invest with DiversyFund.

There are a lot of online investing platforms to choose from. But, if you want one that’s simple and effective, you definitely need to learn more about DiversyFund.