Guess Who This Funny Fella Turned Into!

Before this funny fella was making audiences laugh with his hilarious characters and sketch comedy, he was just another sweet smiling boy posing for his school photo in Sherman Oaks, California.

This cute kid's career was jumpstarted when he was cast in the role of a lifetime as a member of an iconic ensemble crew. He is known for his original characters, classic impressions, and even a dance move that launched into a full-fledged film ... in which he starred alongside another comedy legend.