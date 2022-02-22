Answer Calls And Listen To Music Right From Your Glasses!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The field of wearable technology has made great strides over the last few years, but it still isn’t known for its cutting-edge style or fashion. But, one brand is looking to single-handedly change that with a line of smart Bluetooth sunglasses.

They look as cool (or better than) the designer shades you’re likely to find in a high-end department store, but they allow you to take phone calls and listen to music without the need for headphones or speakers!

Lucyd Lytes are the first optical-quality smart frames on the market. These sunglasses come in an almost unbelievable variety of styles, and they all come with cutting-edge Bluetooth features. You can connect them to your phone and answer calls on your sunglasses! They feature high-quality audio and a crystal-clear noise-canceling microphone. And, they allow you to listen to music with sharp, safe, open ear playback!

Lucyd Lytes feature intuitive touch controls and are available with polarized and custom lenses, so you can use them with your regular eyeglass prescription. They’re water-resistant and powered by an all-day battery, and built to withstand your active lifestyle. They’re great for cycling, running, going to the gym, playing tennis, and much, more.

So, head over to the Lucyd Lytes online store and check out all the different styles and varieties that are currently available. You’ll never want to touch a regular pair of sunglasses again.