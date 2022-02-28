Get the World's Lightest, Most Convenient Umbrella for Only $19

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Ready to see the coolest umbrella you'll ever own?

What's cool about an umbrella, you ask? How about the fact that it's lighter than a cell phone? The thing about lugging umbrellas around is that they're often cumbersome, but the A.Brolly Tube: World's Lightest Umbrella is like nothing you've ever experienced. Pay only $18.99 and save over 50% off when you buy it today.

Weighing only 3 ounces, the A.Brolly is 17.5 times stronger than steel yet about five to 10 times lighter. This is thanks to some clever aerospace, civil engineering, military, and motorsports technology that has rendered the A.Brolly's carbon fiber ribs construction so strong yet practically weightless. The A.Brolly was successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo!

Moreover, the AquaRepel nano-treated fabric repels water off faster than Teflon coating and the typical fibers used on run-of-the-mill umbrellas. Not raining? The A.Brolly's fabric also protects from UVA/UVB rays with UPF50+. And still, that's not all. A WindBrace durable structure adds to its considerable strength, allowing the ribs to bend upward during strong winds. This umbrella won't be easily damaged by the elements, that's for sure. Plus, enjoy a tube carrying case to protect your umbrella during shipping and traveling.

Stop relying on subpar, heavy umbrellas and get the best for only $18.99.