Invest in Gold If You're Unsure About Crypto

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Gold has shown time and time again that it can hold its value through stock market crashes, housing crashes, inflation, deflation, plagues, geopolitical turmoil…you name it.

Vaulted is a mobile platform that lets you buy gold with a few swipes of your finger. And we’re not talking about shares, futures, or some other theoretical form of gold ownership. With Vaulted, you’re buying actual gold bars that can either be safely stored for you at the Royal Canadian Mint, or shipped right to your front door.

Of course, having your gold stored for you is more secure, and it makes it easier to liquidate when you need cash. But if you want to hold it in your hands, store it in a safe behind a fake Monet, or bury it in your backyard, that’s your prerogative.

Whatever storage option you choose, with Vaulted you’ll get transparency and affordability. All you pay is a 0.4 percent annual maintenance fee and a 1.8 percent transaction fee on any purchase, and that’s it. Best of all, purchasing gold through Vaulted may even reduce your tax burden by as much as 50 percent because the IRS doesn’t consider it a “collectible” subject to capital gains taxes.

So if you’re tired of gimmicks, and you want a stable way to invest in your future, give Vaulted a try and start investing in gold. You won’t regret it.