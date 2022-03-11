Psychedelic Water Provides The Mild, Mood-Boosting Experience You’ve Been Waiting For

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Tired of alcoholic hangovers? Had enough of caffeine-induced jitters? Now you can transcend the mundane and elevate your senses with the Psychedelic Water Sampler Pack.

Psychedelic Water contains Kava Root Extract, which comes from the South Pacific. People there have been drinking it for generations for its natural relaxation properties. Kava helps to melt away stress so you experience only warm, happy feelings.

Next comes the Damiana Leaf Extract. It's a wild shrub with the kind of raunchy history that usually comes with a Hollywood. Originally, it was used as an aphrodisiac and thought to increase sexual arousal. Today, it's mostly used to manage stress and discomfort.

Finally, Psychedelic Water uses Green Tea Extract, an antioxidant-rich, fat-burning power leaf that's universally recognized for its health benefits. Green tea also has caffeine to help balance the effects of kava.

So, click here to taste the soothing chill of Psychedelic Water's Sampler Pack, today, and boost your mood like never before.