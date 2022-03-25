Spice Up Your Toy Collection With These Limited Edition Figurines

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're looking for something new and unique to add to your collection, RabbotZ is for you.

These distinctive vinyl figures are miniature works of collectible art created by independent artists from around the globe.

RabbotZ is the first official IP from HeetHeet, a professional platform that brings amazing artists together to create designer toys for collectors. The project features 20 awesome designers from around the world. The result is a stylish, limited edition toy with an interchangeable head and body that you can easily customize.

Each artist put their own unique spin on the project, and the results are striking – and a lot more distinctive than a typical Funko Pop figurine. HeetHeet is currently selling a whole slew RabbotZ from their online store, so you're sure to find one (or ten) that will fit your taste, especially if you have a taste for the unusual.

And, as mentioned above, RabbotZ is easy to customize. Due to their detachable magnetic heads, there are endless possibilities for customizing the characters to fit your mood. And as you collect more figurines, the possibilities multiply ... just like with real rabbits.

