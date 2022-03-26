What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Grab your pointed boots, slip into your go-to black dress and take a walk towards these evidently similar photos of Sandra Bullock.

The "Miss Congeniality" winner was recently running around in New York City getting the word out about her new flick "The Lost City" which included romping around the Big Apple in this dripping number complete with some wild boots.

It's time for you to check your blindside and see if you can spot the differences in these two similar snaps snuck into the two Sanda Bullock shots.