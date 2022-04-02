Sarah Palin Running for U.S. Congress, Jumping Back Into Politics

Sarah Palin is back in the political arena -- that is, if Alaskans will have her ... throwing her hat into the race for an open seat in Congress, this after a long hiatus from public service.

The former Alaskan governor and one-time presidential running mate to John McCain announced Friday that she was joining the packed field of candidates vying for the vacated position left behind by the late Don Young, who died suddenly a couple weeks ago.

Filing just before the 5 PM deadline, Palin threw up this photo of herself at the State of Alaska Division of Election, where she was submitting her paperwork in the nick of time.

She also had this to say ... "Today I'm announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska. Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years."

Palin added, "America is at a tipping point. As I've watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight. The people of the great State of Alaska, like others all over the country, are struggling with out-of-control inflation, empty shelves, and gas prices that are among the highest in the world."

In true Trump fashion, she also said ... "At this critical time in our nation's history, we need leaders who will combat the left's socialist, big government, America-last agenda."

Of course, that rhetoric isn't very surprising ... she endorsed the ex-Prez ahead of the 2016 election, and appears to have had his back throughout his presidency -- even now, it seems.

As you know, Palin's been out of politics, in an official capacity, since she resigned from her governorship early in '09, shortly after she and McCain lost out to Barack Obama. Since then, she has certainly teased the idea of getting back into the game -- from a potential POTUS run, or fighting for a local post ... but in the end, she never jumped back into the pool.

Seeing how Palin is the most well-known candidate of the dozens who want Young's old job -- except, perhaps, for a fella named Santa Claus from North Pole, AK -- she likely has a strong chance at success here ... and we'll see how people vote in the coming months.