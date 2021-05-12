Sarah Palin Mocks Mask Wearing By Going 'Rogue' at LAX

Play video content Cameo

Sarah Palin has emerged from the Alaskan shadows to do something very on-brand -- mocking mask-wearing inside an airport ... treating it like a giant joke.

The former Alaskan Governor, and one-time running mate to John McCain, posted a video to her social media ... telling her followers she was at LAX, and that she was "going rogue" by having her mask down while talking to the camera.

She seemed pretty giddy about it ... and was clearly being sarcastic as she joked about being "outside," meaning down here in the States outside her of Alaskan utopia -- where she might be able to get away with not wearing a mask in public these days.

Sarah has demonstrated she does NOT like face coverings ... and now that we're finally turning a corner in the pandemic, she seems to think it's cool to poke fun at it when in reality -- they're still necessary, especially at a place like LAX.

Airports are the key to unlocking the ability to go places, like vacations and business travel. They're also a little dicey because people are in such close proximity to each other, both in the terminal and on the plane. So in many ways, it's where mask-wearing makes the most sense.