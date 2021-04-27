Kim Mulkey Makes Anti-COVID Mask Statement at LSU Intro, 'Take This Damn Mask Off'

Kim Mulkey kicked off her LSU coaching career by ripping off her COVID mask -- in yet another public statement against COVID regulations.

Mulkey recently left her gig as the head women's basketball coach at Baylor -- where she took the Lady Bears to THREE national championships since taking over the program in 2000.

Well, Kim Mulkey has arrived at LSU pic.twitter.com/iRvNJqObZr — Meredith Cash (@mercash22) April 26, 2021 @mercash22

But, before she left Baylor to take the LSU job, the 58-year-old made headlines for demanding the NCAA should STOP coronavirus testing at both the men's and women's Final 4s in the spirit of ensuring players' availability.

"They need to dump the COVID testing," Mulkey said back in March ... "Wouldn't it be a shame to keep COVID testing and then you got kids that test positive or something and they don't get to play in the Final Four?"

The NCAA strongly disagreed with Mulkey -- saying it was important to continue testing all the way through the end of the tournament in hopes of preventing an outbreak.

So, when Mulkey took the podium on Monday to be introduced as LSU's new women's hoops coach ... the first thing she did was rip off her mask in what seems to be another shot at what she considers overbearing COVID protocol.

"Well, I'mma take this damn mask off ... 'cause I have a lot to say."

She then flung the mask off the stage in dramatic fashion.

Yoooo the way Kim Mulkey addresses Coach O in their first ever exchange is killing me 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aS8bZEQwQY — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscobarner) April 26, 2021 @PabloEscobarner

After that, Mulkey focused on basketball ... saying she came to Baton Rouge to win titles.