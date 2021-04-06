Baylor Fans Throw Wild Street Party After Winning Title ... Couch Burning & Fireworks!!!

Baylor fans partied HARD after their men's basketball team blew out Gonzaga ... setting couches on fire in the streets and letting off fireworks -- and video from the scene is WILD!!!

Just minutes after the Bears took down the Zags, 86-70, to win the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis on Monday night ... it didn't take Baylor's students long to celebrate.

Those who watched the game at McClane Stadium on campus stormed the field in epic fashion ... and then they took to the roadways near the school.

Check out footage from the block party ... fans lit things on fire and danced around the inferno with their iPhones in hand!!

The couch burning begins in Waco.



Big gathering happening right now after the title game at 10th and Daughtrey.



Waco FD is around the corner waiting to respond to any fires in the area around campus. (@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/i8tEFWt2Ee — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) April 6, 2021 @HowertonNews

Later, they lit LEGIT fireworks -- and cheered like crazy when the explosions popped off above!!

As for their safety ... don't worry -- reporters on the scene said the Waco Fire Dept. was there to take care of any out-of-control blazes, while police officers monitored the situation as well.

Fireworks now going off around 10th and Daughtrey in Waco post @BaylorMBB championship win.



Police officer on scene told me they’re just monitoring this and haven’t gotten involved. (@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/LcNoXl26fp — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) April 6, 2021 @HowertonNews

Meanwhile, inside the arena, the players danced their faces off ... and Baylor's most famous football alum, Robert Griffin III, cheered from the stands too!!!

BTW -- if you're in the "Act like you've been there before crowd" ... might be time to dip out of that one -- 'cause the men's hoops championship Monday night is the first in school history.