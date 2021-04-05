UNC Hoops Hires Hubert Davis To Replace Roy Williams, 1st Black HC In Team History

The University of North Carolina has found its replacement for Roy Williams -- the Tar Heels are set to announce alum Hubert Davis as their next head coach ... making him the first black head coach in team history.

50-year-old Davis BLEEDS Carolina blue -- he played for the Tar Heels under legendary head coach Dean Smith from 1988-1992 ... and has served as an assistant coach under Williams since 2012.

The North Carolina native was a BALLER during his time at Chapel Hill ... averaging more than 21 points per game his senior year.

Davis also has a ton of experience at the next level -- he was selected with the 20th overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft ... and played 12 seasons in the league, most notably with the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

Davis has ENORMOUS shoes to fill -- Williams won 3 NCAA titles during his 18 seasons with the Tar Heels (2005, 2009 and 2017) ... and accumulated a 485-163 record.

Williams reached the Final Four with the Tar Heels 6 times ... and tacked on 9 ACC regular-season championships.

The Davis era is all but official ... with The News & Observer reporting the school's board of trustees will vote on the hire during a meeting on Monday.

But, with a résumé like Davis' ... who's gonna say "no?!?"