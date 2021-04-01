Roy Williams Announces Retirement, Legendary North Carolina Hoops Coach

Roy Williams -- one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time -- is announcing his retirement after 33 seasons at the college level.

The 70-year-old icon has been the head coach at North Carolina since 2003 -- and won 3 NCAA titles during his 18 seasons with the Tar Heels (2005, 2009 and 2017).

Williams -- who graduated from UNC in 1972 -- has not announced the specific reason for his retirement. He's expected to address the media at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Williams has coached legends from Paul Pierce to Harrison Barnes and many, many more.

After 33 years as a Hall of Fame head coach, our beloved Tar Heel Roy Williams is announcing his retirement.



Thank you for all you have done and meant to everyone who plays and loves our game.



Release 🔗: https://t.co/l6y5tRjB2I pic.twitter.com/FzTUmbx3v1 — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) April 1, 2021 @UNC_Basketball

His overall record at UNC is 485-163 -- reaching the Final Four with the Tar Heels 6 times and capturing 9 ACC regular-season championships

Williams was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2007.

Before UNC, Williams was the head coach at Kansas from 1988 to 2003.

As a college head coach, he's racked up 903 wins during his 33 seasons -- which places him 3rd on the all-time wins list by a Division I head coach.

UNC issued a statement saying, "After 33 years as a Hall of Fame head coach, our beloved Tar Heel Roy Williams is announcing his retirement. Thank you for all you have done and meant to everyone who plays and loves our game."

Legendary college hoops announcer Dick Vitale also weighed in ... "OMG I thought it was April Fools joke but it is TRUE Hall of Famer ROY WILLIAMS is retiring."

"He’s been so good that he is one of my MT RUSHMORES OF COACHING in my 40 + yrs. Bob Knight - Coach K - Dean Smith - ROY WILLIAMS / Thanks for ALL the memories!"