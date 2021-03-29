Michigan Women's Basketball Team Made Scary Emergency Landing After NCAA Loss

The Michigan Wolverines women's basketball team has NEVER been more excited to get the hell OFF an airplane after going through a terrifying emergency landing Saturday night following their NCAA tourney loss.

The team aircraft had major issues while flying through a string of nasty thunderstorms after departing from San Antonio -- and at one point, the cabin lost pressure and oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling.

Yeah, really scary stuff.

It all took place late Saturday after Michigan suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to Baylor in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

After an 8:16 PM take-off on a Boeing 737-400 aircraft, the flight experienced rough turbulence on the way back to Ann Arbor.

The decision was made to divert the plane to Evansville, Indiana for an emergency landing -- requiring the pilots to make an "aggressive descent."

The plane eventually touched down safely just after 10 PM -- and while no one suffered any major injuries, a few passengers reported bloody noses and obviously some were shaken up.

Another plane eventually flew the team from Indiana back to Ann Arbor.

After the incident, Michigan assistant coach Toyelle Wilson tweeted -- "Just went through the worst flying experience. We are flying back to MI & hit a storm- lost pressurization- the oxygen masks dropped from the compartments."

Just went through the worst flying experience. We are flying back to MI & hit a storm- lost pressurization- the oxygen masks dropped from the compartments. Told bc we dropped at a certain feet & had to use them. We have just emergency landed in Evansville, IN. Please 🙏🏾 for us. — Toyelle Wilson (@CoachTMWilson) March 28, 2021 @CoachTMWilson

"Told bc we dropped at a certain feet & had to use them. We have just emergency landed in Evansville, IN. Please [prayer emoji] for us."

To their credit, the team posed for a thumbs-up photo after the plane landed safely.