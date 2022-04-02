Even though these WWE wrestlers have been workin' on their fitness ... it's imperative to prepare for the ultimate showdown at WrestleMania 2022.

From gym-mirror selfies to post-match pics, the stars of WrestleMania have been teasing us with their fighting physiques. Yes, this is THE sporting event of the weekend and the wrestlers of all shapes and sizes -- men and women -- will unveil their beefcakes and peachy buns as they hit the AT&T stage.