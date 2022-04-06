The BALMUDA Toaster's The Greatest Invention Since Sliced Bread

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You probably didn’t put too much thought into buying your toaster. After all, toast is toast. Or at least that used to be the case before the famous Japanese design company BALMUDA released The Toaster.

You’re probably wondering what’s so special about The Toaster that would make people wait three months to get their hands on it. BALMUDA founder and design genius Gen Terao spent decades perfecting his device, and it shows. This toaster oven guarantees the perfect piece of toast every time you use it.

The Toaster creates the quintessential toast -- crunchy on the outside, chewy on the inside -- using the secret of steam. Five cubic centimeters of water trickles into the machine before the toasting begins, which keeps moisture inside the bread while the 428-degree heat perfectly crisps the exterior.

With settings for sandwich bread, pizza, artisan bread, and pastry, The Toaster is the ultimate bread solution for the modern kitchen. And it can also bake food up to 450 degrees.

Something as small as the perfect piece of toast in the morning can change the course of your whole day. Before you experience The Toaster, you won’t understand why you need it. But after The Toaster, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.