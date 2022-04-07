This Waterpipe Lets You Smoke Like an Adult

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The days of hiding your smoking paraphernalia are over. With the Heir Waterpipe, your smoking companion is now a work of art, fit to be displayed as a centerpiece in your living room. But, it doesn’t just look good; it smokes even better!

The Heir Waterpipe is a reinvention of the classic design, expertly engineered for powerful cooling and filtration. Easier on your lungs than other pipes, the Heir Waterpipe comes in multiple styles and sizes. Choose from the Gold Edition, the Silver Edition, pipes with smoked glass chambers, and more. There is sure to be an Heir Waterpipe that will go beautifully with the decor in your modern home.

You can also choose from multiple sizes: the Waterpipe 11 has a medium-style chamber, gives you a bubbler-style smoking experience, and is a little more handheld. But, it’s the Waterpipe 13 and its full-size chamber that gives you the finest smoking experience. It allows for bigger hits that are smooth, cool, and simply perfect.

Ergonomically designed, the Heir Waterpipe has a branching form that keeps you from craning your neck. The ice-friendly soda-lime glass is removable, making cleaning a cinch. The bowl itself continues Heir’s innovative design, with a platter rim to keep your loading tidy and a seven-hole design to prevent clogs. But, its elegant design is still the best feature of all.