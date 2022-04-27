Regulate Your Sleep Temperature With This Device

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Getting too hot or too cold at night sucks because it seriously messes with your sleep.

Say hello to the ingenious OOLER Sleep System, which lets you create a custom sleep temperature schedule, so you never wake up too warm or too cold at night.

The OOLER Sleep System consists of a temperature control unit about the size of a large shoebox, a high-tech mattress pad with tiny water channels, and an app on your smartphone. Simply fit the OOLER mattress pad on your bed like a regular mattress pad, create the desired temperature schedule on your device, and the temperature control unit will pump cool or warm water through the mattress pad to maintain perfect sleeping conditions.

The OOLER Sleep System comes in both half and full-bed sizes so that you can create custom sleep temperatures for one or two sleepers. And, it comes with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, which means you can fine-tune the settings for a whole month before committing.

If you want to dramatically improve your sleep and quality of life, order the OOLER Sleep System today.