This Forever Flower Makes for the Perfect Mother's Day Present

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

How do you make your mom feel your unrelenting love and appreciation? The answer is simple: give her something that would last forever.

The 24K Gold Preserved Eternal Rose can do the trick, making it a great option for a present to your momma this upcoming Mother's Day. You can get it on sale for a limited time, with free shipping to boot with the coupon code SHIP4FREE.

Preserved by skilled artisans, the Eternal Rose screams "I love you" to the recipient. It features rich details and petals trimmed in 24K gold, thanks to the craftsmanship and care that went into designing it. It's made of a real preserved rose dipped in gold that glistens with elegance and love.

With a purchase, the rose comes with a signature box, an iconic mahogany wood base with two LED lights directed at the rose, doubling its function as an interesting piece of decor for any room. It's also packaged with extra care so it arrives at your mom's doorstep safely and in pristine condition.

Formerly retailing for $174, TMZ readers can grab the 24K Gold Preserved Eternal Rose on sale for only $129.99.