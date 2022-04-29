Enjoy Free Shipping And A Nearly $400 Discount On An iPad Pro

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Look, no matter what you do, there's really no way of repaying what your mom has given you. This upcoming Mother's Day, you have no choice but to do your damn best to make her feel special.

If your mom is the techy kind, an iPad Pro will make for an excellent present. Good news for you, a refurbished unit is available on sale, and you can even score free shipping with the code SHIP4FREE.

The iPad Pro is capable enough to let your mom do all those things — even at the same time. It boasts powerful processing capabilities, along with a 32 GB of storage for saving essential files, a 12 MP iSight camera perfect for taking photos and videos and FaceTiming the whole family, a 9.7-inch Retina display for displaying content, and WiFi and Bluetooth for seamless connectivity. With a built-in 10-hour battery life, your mama can browse, surf, and game throughout the day without having to scramble for a charger.

The iPad Pro with 64 GB storage normally costs $599, but you can get it on sale for only $225.99. There's also a 128 GB option on sale for just $310.99 (MSRP $749) for moms who save a little too many cat videos.