REMOTELY INVEST IN THE GROWING SINGLE-FAMILY RENTAL ASSET CLASS

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Real estate is typically a good investment…because people always need places to live. But, even with today’s inflation rates, it remains a good time to buy an investment property.

Buying and managing an investment property is actually a lot easier than it used to be, thanks to Roofstock, a real estate investment platform designed to make buying and selling single-family rental properties ridiculously accessible.

With Roofstock, you search a curated database of rental properties located in more than 70 U.S. real estate markets using advanced analytic tools to identify one that meets your needs. Then you purchase directly through the Roofstock platform.

An assigned account executive will help manage the closing process and can provide referrals for reputable property managers. You don’t even have to live in the same city or state as your property. In fact, as of April 2022, 90% of Roofstock retail first-time investors are remote investors, buying their investment properties “sight unseen.” This remote investing is made possible by Roofstock’s tools, technologies, and education offerings.

With Roofstock, you may also qualify for a 30-day money-back guarantee on Roofstock-certified, single-family properties. If you qualify, Roofstock will refund you the original purchase price (you are responsible for applicable closing costs associated with any of these transactions).