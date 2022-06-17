Dad Will Love This Subscription To The Best Deals

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Consider giving dad the deal to beat all deals with this Launching Travel: 1-Yr Subscription to save on hotels, rental cars, and more. It's only $19.99 (Reg. $45), saving you over 50% off ... and that's for a full year of discounts on all travel-related things.

Launching Travel is a fast-growing exclusive savings travel membership. It offers incredible deals on lifestyle brands and exclusive services that allow you to enjoy a remarkable one-stop shopping experience with the biggest discounts available. Launching Travel negotiates all the best deals for you so that all you have to worry about is having a good time.

Enjoy deals on hotels for up to 60% off, rental cars for 20% off, event tickets for 20% off, and a whole lot more.

Other membership perks include: 2 magazine subscriptions, free $25 Restaurant.com certificate, a free $110 in "gift-giving" value cards, a $30 gift certificate at select merchants, cash back at 500 stores, and coupons for 10,000+ popular shopping sites.

It's a great gift for dad that he'll actually use. And, that's really saying something. Get Launching Travel: 1-Yr Subscription now for only $19.99.