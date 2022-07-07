Introducing The Sand-Proof Beach Towel Of Your Dreams

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Meet the handmade sustainable beach towel that keeps sand out of places it shouldn't be. Sunkissed towels are sand resistant, absorbent, and ultra-fast drying.

We’ve all been there, you get back from a long day at the beach to find a heavy, soggy, sand-filled towel that you’re afraid to take out of your bag. Luckily, that’s a thing of the past with Sunkissed tightly woven locally sourced Turkish cotton towels, which help to keep sand out! These lightweight, breezy towels are made to be easy to pack and carry with you all day long for resort-level comfort wherever you go.

Not only are these towels highly functional but they’re not so bad to look at if we do say so ourselves. They’re as beautiful as a throw blanket, but durable enough to take on whatever your day brings. Use it for hiking, the beach, the bath, the pool, the spa, at yoga, bring it on a picnic, use it as a blanket, wear it as a skirt, the possibilities are endless.

These towels are a small piece of luxury that have resort-level quality. Sunkissed fabrics have been hand-selected to ensure elegant, lightweight, and compact products with meticulous quality control procedures. These towels will stand the test of time, and last you many seasons. It’s time to plan your next adventure with Sunkissed beach towels!

Sunkissed towels start at $48, get one today!