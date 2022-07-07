These Ultra-Light Lashes Use Magnets To Stay In Place

Wearing lashes should be a soft and comfortable experience, not a painful chore. But unfortunately, more often than not, lashes irritate your eyes and leave your eyelids feeling heavy and awkward. Sometimes, they even fall off (usually at the most embarrassing time possible). But that’s why Doe Lashes were invented !



Inspired by the gentle nature of female deer, these magnetic lashes provide a smooth and unforgettable experience that makes you want to have doe-like eyes every day. Each pair of Doe Lashes are made with ultra-fine vegan silk fiber that is handcrafted to be virtually weightless. When paired with Doe’s Neo-Liner, the lashes snap-on effortlessly and stay put all day long, thanks to ten small-but-mighty magnets that prevent lifting. There’s no mess, and no fuss, so you can just line, apply, and go!



Right now, you can get everything you need to experience these fantastic magnetic lashes for yourself with the Dream Lash Duo. It’s the perfect starter kit for magnetic lashes and features two of Doe’s most popular lash styles, plus a mini version of their neo-liner. So, stop choosing between comfort and style, and achieve both with Doe Lashes , today!