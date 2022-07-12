Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Tour de France Halted After Protesters Block Road, Light Flares

Tour de France Race Halted Over Protesters ... Blocked Road, Lit Flares

7/12/2022 8:38 AM PT
Protesters Take To The Streets Of The Tour De France
Launch Gallery
Protesting In The Streets Launch Gallery
Getty

The Tour de France had to be stopped for several minutes on Tuesday ... after multiple protesters parked themselves in the middle of the course and lit flares to block riders.

The men and women put their bodies in the roadway in what appeared to be an attempt to raise awareness for climate change.

Video from the race's broadcast showed the people quickly running onto the street and spreading out evenly across it -- forcing cyclists to stop and wait for them to be cleared.

Some of the protestors had chains around their necks, while others had shirts that read, "We have 989 days left." They stayed on the course until authorities physically removed them.

Getty

Once they were cleared -- event organizers made sure in the restart of the race that all of the previous gaps built before the pause were maintained after it.

French Open Protestor
Launch Gallery
french open protester Launch Gallery
Getty

The protest, meanwhile, is a similar one to what went down at the French Open last month ... when a woman halted play on the court for several minutes after chaining herself to the net.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later