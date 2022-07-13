Nolah Has Reinvented Memory-Foam Mattresses From The Ground Up

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Nolah Reinvented Memory-Foam Matresses ... From the Ground Up!!!

7/13/2022 8:30 AM PT

We all know the importance of a good night’s sleep -- that’s why it’s so important to have a high-quality mattress ... which you now can thanks to a company called Nolah.

Nolah is a technology-driven company that leverages the latest know-how to design superior mattresses. They’ve redesigned Memory-Foam from the ground up and eliminated outdated materials commonly used by other companies. And, after testing hundreds of foam formulations, the Nolah AirFoam™ mattress was born.

Like all Nolah Air Foam™ mattresses, the Evolution 15” is 100% temperature neutral. As a result, it stays cool to the touch. It also applies 4x less peak pressure on a sleeper's hips and back compared with traditional Memory Foam mattresses.

But, what sets the Nolah Evolution apart is its patented HDMax™ Tri-Zone™ coils, which offer targeted back support and responsive pressure relief. And, its organic cotton cover, the breathable, graphite-infused AirFoamICE™, provides luxurious cushioning and best-in-class cooling. This pressure-relieving AirFoamICE™ is paired with a layer of zoned, individually-wrapped support coils with reinforced edges.

Best of all, Nolah offers you 120 nights to test your mattress risk-free in the comfort of your own home. So, if you don’t absolutely love it, they’ll refund your money, and donate the mattress to a local charity. So, what are you waiting for? Click here to learn more.

