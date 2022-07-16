Babes On Boats ... Yachts Of Summer Fun!
7/16/2022 12:20 AM PT
The stars have their sights set on being total babes on boats this summer, and considering this is the time for the rich and famous to hone in on their 'high-life' skills and the finer things in life ... why not sail under the sun and soak in some luxurious fun?
Relishing in the summer spirit, Kylie Jenner, Bethenny Frankel and Kourtney Kardashian are putting all hands on deck and making waves through the open waters and sharing all the action on social media.
Pull up the anchor and shove off while you cruise through our gallery of hot ladies rockin' the boat!
Seas the day!