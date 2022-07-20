The Haircare Brand That's Eco And Budget Friendly

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Introducing the ultimate beauty routine.

Kitsch has everything from sleep products to skincare, but the most notable category they’ve stepped into is haircare. These sustainable hair products make it easy to give yourself some well-deserved self-care.

We all know how much planning goes into having a good hair day; scheduling your wash days around big events, finding the right shampoo for your hair type, and trying every non-heat style under the sun. Kitsch’s bottle-less shampoo and conditioner bars target specific hair problems from hair growth to hydration. Kitsch is here to ensure your locks stay luscious throughout the day.

All shampoo and conditioner bars have zero sulfates, parabens, silicones, or phthalates. Thes ingredients not only weigh your hair down, but also damage the environment. 1 bar is estimated to last 100 washes, which saves two bottles of liquid shampoo or conditioner. All their products or packaging meet at least one of their criteria for sustainability; recyclable, made from recycled materials, biodegradable, or reusable.

Not only are these products sustainable, cruelty-free, and vegan but they’re extremely affordable! Kitsch consciously considers people with all hair types and budgets. They truly relish in creating beauty solutions that are elevated in quality and sustainability. Get your hair products today, starting at only $8!