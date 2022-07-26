Save $5K On This Massage Chair That Provides Next-Level Relaxation

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The Electric Massage Chair with Bluetooth Music Headrest & U-Shaped Pillow + LCD Touch is currently going for only $2,999.99 (Reg. $7,999) ... which is a steal.

Featuring a zero-gravity design, this innovative massage chair stands out for its ability to transport you to a new level of relaxation you didn't think was possible. It's a multi-functional massage recliner that automatically massages the entire body as soon as you turn it on. It's also equipped with compression airbag technology to provide a wave-like motion that helps relieve muscle tension.

An AI color touch screen gives you the option to pinpoint the trouble areas on your body you want to get some extra TLC. Bluetooth 5.0 also allows you to listen to music while you relax to make the entire experience that much more enjoyable.

Of course, the best part is saving nearly $5,000. Get the Electric Massage Chair with Bluetooth Music Headrest & U-Shaped Pillow + LCD Touch (Blue) today for $2,999.99.