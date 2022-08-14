Anne Heche Organ Donor Found, To Be Taken Off Life Support

Anne Heche will be taken off life support Sunday, TMZ has learned, because organ recipients have been identified and surgeons are ready to remove and then implant.

Organ donations are considered one of the most sacred forms of medical procedures ... doctors treat the organ donor with reverence and respect, even though they are not aware of the procedure.

We're told Anne will be taken off life support early Sunday afternoon ... after which the procedure will begin.

Sources connected to Anne confirm to TMZ multiple organs will be transplanted, although they choose not to reveal specifics.

Anne was declared brain dead Friday ... which in California means the person has died, despite the fact she remained on life support with a beating heart so her organs would remain strong.

As you know by now, Anne was in a horrific car accident last Friday, when she drove at high speed into a home ... the car burst into flames and she was severely burned.