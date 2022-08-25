Save $300 Off A Lifetime Subscription For Babbel

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Don't put off learning a new language any longer. With this limited-time deal running from August 25 to September 18, you'll be saving $300 off a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning.

During this promo period, the Babbel Lifetime Subscription will only be $199 (Reg. $499). You don't want to miss these savings.

If you've been on the fence about getting Babbel, let this price drop be the thing that finally makes up your mind. Babbel was developed by over 100 expert linguists and remains the #1 top-grossing language-learning app in the world, helping people learn Spanish, French, German, Russian and more.

You can see positive results in your new language skills in as little as one month, but with the lifetime subscription, there's no time limit to when you can start or stop. Learning a new language (or two) can be an ongoing experience.

Save $300 off immediately when you get this Babbel Lifetime Subscription between August 25 and September 18 for only $199.