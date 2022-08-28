Ms. PuiYi Makes Malaysia Sweat In Hot Swimsuit Shots

This week's Summer Hot Shots comes from a pristine pool in Southeast Asia where model and artist Ms. PuiYi brought the heat while getting tangled up in a skimpy orange swimsuit while splashing away the summer in Malaysia.

When the influencer isn't treating her over 18 million Instagram followers to her sexy shots ... Ms. PuiYi likes to make music, spend time with her three cats and she even collects modern art like rare Bearbrick figures and a pony chair by Eero Aarnio.

She's museum worthy!

We are continuing to whip up our Summer Hot Shots for 2022 from a distance and have collaborated with some mind-melting hotties from around the world for your viewing pleasure!