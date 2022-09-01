Teach Yourself A New Skill With One Of These Training Bundles

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's fun to learn things, whether it be how to play an instrument, a classic board game, or a new language. However, it's not always easy to get started. We've rounded up 5 courses (and one educational ID app) to help you teach yourself something new and exciting.

NatureID Plant Identification Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription

The NatureID Plant Identification app recognizes over 14,000 plants by simply taking a photo of said plant while using the app.

Speakly: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

With this language-learning app, you have the choice to learn up to eight languages!

The 2022 All-in-One Piano & Musician Training Bundle

Teach yourself how to play the piano or guitar AND write your own songs with this eight-course bundle.

The 2022 Advanced Cryptocurrency Training Bundle

Learn how to further enhance your crypto knowledge with this seven-course training bundle.

LogicLike Brain Games & Tricky Puzzles: Lifetime Subscription

If you think it's time for the kiddos to start exercising their brains more (especially during breaks) then you need something to help keep them engaged and learning new things.

The Chess Masterclass Bundle with Grandmaster Damian Lemos

If you like competition, strategy, and little red and black discs, you're going to love the game of chess!