Everlywell's Indoor & Outdoor Allergy Test Makes It Simple

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you’re suffering from uncomfortable symptoms like itchy throat, watery eyes, and sneezing, but you don’t know why, it’s time to take an Indoor & Outdoor Allergy Test from Everlywell.

Everlywell’s Indoor & Outdoor Allergy Test will test your immune response to allergens, including pets, trees, grasses, dust mites, and many more. Thanks to this simple at-home lab test, you can get to the root cause of your allergies so you can better treat them and avoid triggers.

Once your test kit arrives, register it at everlywell.com using the unique ID number from your box. Next, collect your sample at home and mail it back to a certified lab with the included prepaid shipping. Within days, you'll receive a digital result that was reviewed by a board-certified physician. Your test results will include your IgE reactivity and advice on possible next steps.

Everlywell uses CLIA-certified (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) that are submitted to regular inspections. These labs must maintain high standards to obtain both state and federal certifications.

So if you’re ready to gain meaningful insights about your health with easy-to-understand test results and take action on your health and wellness, click here to learn more about Everlywell’s Indoor & Outdoor Allergy Test today.