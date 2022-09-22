Loftie Lamp Is A Stylishly Smart Lamp Designed For Healthier Sleep

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The Loftie Lamp is a smart lamp designed with these facts in mind. Its goal is to bring you healthier sleep and happier mornings by simulating dawn and dusk from the comfort of your bedroom.

With the Loftie Lamp, you can experience a gradual awakening with soft, gentle light, starting from the base and traveling upwards. You can also end the day with a personal sunset as the light gradually recedes to the lamp's base, easing your body into a gentle, joyful sleep.

The Loftie lamp is designed for elegant simplicity and lights up a room whether it’s on or not. With soft lines and gentle contours, its familiar but airy silhouette changes the vibe of a room with its look as much as its light. And its adjustable brightness is perfect for any situation.

In addition to joyful sunrise alarms, restful sunset dimming, and intuitive ambient settings, the wifi-enabled Loftie Lamp lets you easily adjust the color, tone, and brightness to match your mood or mode. And its reading light gives focused light without harsh glare.

It can even pair with the Loftie Clock for light-guided breathwork, coordinated wind-downs, and multi-sensory wake-ups. Grab one today!