Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Get A Microsoft Office Bundle For $6 A Program

Microsoft Office Get This Comp Bundle ... For $6 a Program!!!

10/7/2022 8:33 AM PT
microsoft office

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's hard to get much done without Microsoft Office. This tried-and-true fleet of programs makes tackling work, school, or personal projects a breeze.

Now packed with 6 must-have programs, Microsoft Office helps you do everything from knock out a term paper, craft a killer presentation or strategize a family budget. It includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote all for one low price for either your Mac or Windows computer.

A lifetime license to all six programs for one computer is available with this Microsoft Office Home & Business deal. After it's purchased, instant delivery and download make installing super easy. And free customer service is included, offering excellent support whenever needed.

Get the Microsoft Office Home & Business lifetime license at a seriously low price — just $35.99 for Mac or Windows — during Deal Days, our version of Prime Day, a major savings event running now through October 12 with tons of incredible items on sale.

Prices subject to change.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later