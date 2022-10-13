Jan. 6 Footage Shows Rep. Nancy Pelosi Mention Rioters Defecated on House Floor

Play video content

The Jan. 6 Committee is releasing new video showing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi dealing with a real sh**ty situation -- as she tried to get troops and Congress back to certify the 2020 election results.

The video, more than 7 minutes long, shows the Congresswoman and Sen. Chuck Schumer in several different rooms in the Capitol -- they were being moved around for their safety, but were fully aware of how intense and dangerous the insurrection had become.

While on the phone with VP Mike Pence, Rep. Pelosi told him they had reports there was "defecation and all that kind of thing" on the floor of the House.

She and Schumer also spoke to various governors, the acting Attorney General, and the Mayor of Washington, D.C. requesting they send National Guard troops immediately.

The legislators determination to complete the vote was evident, even though ... as the Speaker put it, "It could take time to clean up the poo poo that they're making all over" the House chamber.