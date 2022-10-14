Say Hello To A Health Heart with iwi
Sustainable Vegan Omega-3s Say Hello To A Healthy Heart
10/14/2022 7:38 AM PT
As it gets colder outside, taking Omega-3 is essential for keeping your heart, lungs, and immune system fighting during flu season. iwi’s supplements are the solution you’ve been looking for to defend your health.
Foods like walnuts, flax, and chia provide good fatty acids, but your body can only convert 8% of that to usable Omega-3s. Taking a fish oil supplement is the most common way people get their omega-3s, but that brings a dreaded issue: fish burps. iwi’s vegan algae-based Omega-3 supplements provide 50% more absorption, with no fishy smell or aftertaste.
iwi’s vegan Omega-3 supplements are sourced from the same algae that fish or krill eat to get their omega-3s. By taking out the middleman, not only is iwi’s Omega-3 supplement more absorbable, but also better for the planet.
Overfishing depletes natural ecosystems and food chains, but iwi’s algae is grown on desert land in saltwater pools that can recycle up to 97% of the water used during their process. iwi is committed to sustainability and a healthier tomorrow - for all living things.
Get a 30-day supply of Omega-3 for only $34 today at The Fascination!