TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Apple day is just around the corner, meaning it's high time to munch on this scrumptious fruit and perhaps get your hands on the Apple product you've been eyeing for so long. If it's an iPad that you want, you can score a refurbished iPad Air 2 for significantly less.

Here's the deal about refurbished items: they're as good as new, having been subjected to functionality testing, cleaning, thorough inspection, and repackaging before being put back to market. This deal on a refurbished iPad Air 2 scores you quite a hefty discount, and you can only snag the offer from October 16 to October 21 during our Apple Day event.

This iPad Air 2 offers the perfect balance between power, design, and value. It features a gorgeous 9.7-inch Retina display and multi-touch controls for easy browsing, an 8-megapixel camera for snapping clear photos and footage, and a storage capacity of 64 GB for housing your photos, videos, and other important files.

Cop this refurbished iPad Air 2 for only $199.99 instead of the usual $226. This deal runs from October 16 to October 21, so hurry!