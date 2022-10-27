Keep Your Apple Watches Battery Full With This Portable Charger

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Whether you have the Apple Watch Ultra or sporting the normal version that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, you can agree that charging it can be a bit of a hassle.

For fuss-free charging, get yourself one of these Apple Watch Portable USB Chargers that allow you to give your watch a power boost. You can score it at Prime Day–style prices, thanks to our ongoing Overstock Sale. Instead of full price, you get it for over 60% off!

A small and portable device that will charge any type of Apple Watch, this charger works by plugging it into a USB port. With its built-in magnetic absorption module, you can juice up your watch immediately after contact. It's capable of charging your watch to full charge within two to three hours.

See for yourself by grabbing this Apple Watch Portable USB Charger for only $14.99.